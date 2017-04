Corporate Chef Aaron Siguenza and Executive Chef Scott Sagon from the Edge by Tamuraʻs introduce us to a new restaurant with a very familiar name. Everyone knows Tamura name as a family-owned grocer with popular wine and spirits stores. Now they’ve combined their expertise in food and spirits to bring us one of Kaimuki’s most exciting eateries. We learn about the inspiration behind this brand new concept restaurant and how to prepare one of their favorite dishes: Wild Mushroom Brioche.

