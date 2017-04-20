Hundreds of students to rally at State Capitol in support of ‘renewable transportation’

Hundreds will gather at the State Capitol Thursday morning in support of 100% renewable transportation.

The rally held by the Blue Planet Foundation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The purpose is to raise awareness about why transitioning to renewable transportation is important for Hawaii, and the planet.

More than 600 students from across the island are expected to attend. Participants will be demonstrating their support for the clean energy goal for Hawaii—a target that is currently embodied in House Bill 1580.

The event will feature a community fair with informational booths about clean transportation options from organizations like Pacific Biodiesel, Hawaii Bicycling League, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART), Bikeshare Hawaii, Toyota Hawaii, BMW of Honolulu, Tony Nissan, and others. Blue Planet Foundation will also be offering legislators and community members free test drives of a number of electric vehicle models, in partnership with local auto dealerships.

Student advocates will participate in a clean transportation scavenger hunt and will be delivering handwritten messages and drawings to legislators. Ranging from second grade to high school, students from more than 20 schools statewide created “postcards from the future,” drawing pictures of the clean transportation world they want to see in 2045 and writing messages to legislators thanking them for their leadership in 2017