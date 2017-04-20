Iolani School’s Annual Fair to take visitors on fun-filled ‘road trip’

Iolani School is ready for its Annual Fair this weekend.

The fair takes place Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from noon-10:30 p.m. each day.

Themed “Road Trip USA,” the event offers live entertainment, a variety of games, and rides appropriate for all ages, including a petting zoo and pony rides in Keiki Kountry.

There will be fresh malasadas served by the school’s junior class, and a gourmet tent featuring menu items created by some of Hawaii’s top chefs, including Robynne Maii

of Fete, Ronnie Nasuti of Tiki’s Grill & Bar, and Fred DeAngelo of Ravish at The Modern Honolulu.

Parking is available across the street at Kaimuki High School for a flat rate of $5, with the option of taking a complimentary shuttle directly to the school’s gate.

