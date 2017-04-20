L&L CEO Eddie Flores donates $1M to UH Manoa Shidler College of Business

By Published:


A big donation for the University of Hawaii on Thursday of $1 million. It came from a man who many of us know for his plate lunch business.

Eddie Flores, president and CEO of L&L Drive-Inn/L&L Hawaiian Barbecue along with his wife presented the check to the Shidler College of Business.

The money will help fund a real estate lecture series the school is hosting. While we know him more for his food, he’s also very active in the real estate industry.

“It’s a way to give back to the community. I am a very proud graduate from Shidler College a long time ago. I don’t want to say when but a long ago.” said Flores.

With his donation, he’ll also receive a big honor. The Shidler Courtyard will be named after Eddie and his wife Elaine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s