New U.S. citizens take oath at ceremony in Honolulu

It was a special day for dozens of people in Hawaii as they officially became US citizens.

There were 102 people from 22 countries took the oath of allegiance Wednesday morning at the Mission Memorial Auditorium. It was a larger group than normal.

“America has for over three centuries been a beacon of hope for many as citizens you and I. We have the obligation and opportunity to keep that beacon shining bright for future generations to come,” said FBI assistant special agent in charge Tuan Nguyen.

The youngest citizen was 18 years old and the oldest was 86 years old.