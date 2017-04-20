Want a career in the U.S. Coast Guard?

The Coast Guard is looking for a few good men and women. And it’s a perfect time of the year for them to be recruiting with high school and college students set to graduate in just a matter of weeks. According to Chief Petty Officer Gabriel Acosta now is a perfect time to consider joining the Coast Guard for people who are looking for a new, challenging and exciting career opportunity.

The guard is looking for highly motivated young men and women between the ages of 17 and 31. The Coast Guard is also offering a $2,000 signing bonus for everyone who enters the service and successfully completes boot camp.

Whether you’re here on Oahu or on the neighboring islands, the best way to get more information is to contact our office here in Honolulu. We’re located at the Pearl Ridge shopping mall. One of our recruiters would be more than happy to conduct a pre-interview over the phone and get you scheduled with an in person interview so that you can hopefully and eventually be a part of our small but incredible service! Want more information log onto www.gocoastguard.com