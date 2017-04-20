What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

What goes with movies? Primo Popcorn of course! We’ve got two flavors of popcorn.

Our savory flavor is “Thai Crab Curry” which is inspired by crab smothered in a sweet and spicy coconut curry.

If you’re craving something sweet, we’ve got “Red Velvet” as Primo Popcorn’s chocolate flavor of the month.

And, “Ginger Snap” is this week’s frozen “kustard”. Primo Popcorn tweaked their original sweet ginger and gave it a snap. It will definitely keep you gingerly warm.

If you want to check out these flavors or their many other unique flavors all you have to do is head to the Primo Popcorn store on Sand Island Access Road.

And of course, if you can’t get to the store or if you live on a neighborhood island. Don’t sweat you can always click and shop online at primopopcorn.com.