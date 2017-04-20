‘Why’d you run?’ Escapee responds after alleged attack on female tourist leads to capture

Related Coverage 2 of 3 inmates captured following escape from Waiawa Correctional Facility

Only KHON2 was there when two of three inmates who escaped from Waiawa Correctional Facility were arrested by Honolulu police.

Kekoa Aspera and Kamaka Villegas were captured at around 1 p.m. in Waimanalo, but not before one of them allegedly robbed a woman at Kailua Beach.

We spoke with the victim’s husband, who said his wife was punched in the face by a man wearing dark clothes as she left the restroom.

Chris D’Souza told KHON2 he never expected this to happen.

“We’ve been to different parts of the world much more dangerous than this,” he said. “It’s not Hawaii. It’s just being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Other witnesses told KHON2 the suspect had a tattoo on his neck and arm, and got away in a white vehicle.

When police found that vehicle, the men inside turned out to be two of the escapees authorities were searching for.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, the occupants of the vehicle ran out of the vehicle and towards the beach area near Sherwoods,” said Lt. Wayne Wong, Honolulu Police Department. “From that area, officers observed them going to a house nearby, and they were found in the patio area near the house.”

When asked why he ran, Villegas told KHON2, “I don’t know, man. Just had to go.”

As for his reason behind the attack, Villegas replied, “Stupidity.”

The location of the third escapee, Brian Aquino, is unknown at this time. The 31-year-old is 5’9”, weighs 280 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. He currently has a shaved head.

If you see him, call 911, or the State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

The men were discovered missing during a headcount around 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. How they escaped remains under investigation. Sources say a piece of prison clothing was found on top of a barbed wire fence.

Waiawa Correctional is a minimum-security prison for male inmates with dorm-style housing. It is located in Waipio and sits on 192 acres surrounded by trees and dense shrubbery.