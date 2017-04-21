‘Bows series opener vs. UC-Davis postponed to rain, double header set for Saturday

Friday night’s Big West Conference series opener between the University of Hawaii (21-12, 3-3 BWC) and UC-Davis (10-19, 3-6 BWC) has been rained out.

Ball game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. The first game will start at 3 p.m. Both game one and game two will be televised on OC Sports.

Heavy rain began just minutes before the game was scheduled to start. After a 30-minute delay, the game was called.

Series Pitching Matchups

Hawai’i UC Davis Game One:

RHP Brendan Hornung

(5-2, 2.25 ERA, 71.2 IP, 5 BB, 67 SO) LHP Robert Garcia

(1-3, 4.60, 43.0 IP, 20 BB, 30 SO) Game Two:

LHP Dominic DeMiero

(4-3, 2.47 ERA, 54.2 IP, 6 BB, 34 SO) LHP Orlando Razo

(4-2, 3.96, 50.0 IP, 23 BB, 46 SO) Game Three:

RHP Neil Uskali

(5-2, 3.62 ERA, 54.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO) RHP Justin Mullins

(0-2, 4.69, 40.1 IP, 12 BB, 18 SO)