Head Back to the 70’s for a groovy food festival!

It’s the 12th year for the East Oahu Food Festival, and it just keeps getting bigger and better. They are bringing together 16 of Hawaii’s favorite restaurants and each will be preparing their own delicious signature dishes.  We’re happy that one of their Chefs from Sekiyas and Gourmet Foods came by to share their featured dish.

The first is the caliber of Chefs and wide variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts that people get to eat (including rack of lamb, sushi, gelato, French pastries, and more. Second is there’s something for the entire family including free rides and games for kids, Silent Auction, live music throughout the evening.  Join them on Sat, April 29th, from 5:30 p.m., Star of the Sea. For more information you can log onto eventbrite.com or call  724-0208.

 

