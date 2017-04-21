Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Waikiki hotel room

By Published: Updated:

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a woman in Waikiki.

Officers were called to Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel on Kuhio Avenue at 4:17 a.m. Friday, where they found the body of a 30-year-old woman.

Jeremy Henderson, 42, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“We don’t know very much about the relationship at this time. It’s still under investigation,” said Capt. Walter Ozeki of the Criminal Investigation Division. “The male was the only occupant of the unit other than the female at that time.”

Police would not release any details on the nature of her injuries.

However, Ozeki said, “this seems to be an isolated incident. There’s nothing to support that this was of any additional crime or crime spree or anything like that.”

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s