Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Waikiki hotel room

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a woman in Waikiki.

Officers were called to Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel on Kuhio Avenue at 4:17 a.m. Friday, where they found the body of a 30-year-old woman.

Jeremy Henderson, 42, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“We don’t know very much about the relationship at this time. It’s still under investigation,” said Capt. Walter Ozeki of the Criminal Investigation Division. “The male was the only occupant of the unit other than the female at that time.”

Police would not release any details on the nature of her injuries.

However, Ozeki said, “this seems to be an isolated incident. There’s nothing to support that this was of any additional crime or crime spree or anything like that.”

