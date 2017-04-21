Lane closures planned for UH Manoa’s March for Science

Lane closures will be in effect Saturday, April 22, as more than 1,000 participants are expected to March for Science near the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The event takes place from 3-6 p.m. starting with a rally at Bachman Lawn at the corner of University Avenue and Dole Street. Then at 4 p.m. participants march from the lawn to Stadium Park and back.

Closures will in effect as follows:

Outside lane of University Ave. from Dole St. to King St. will be closed and H-1 on ramps at university will be closed

Inside lane of King St. from Isenberg St. to University Ave. will be closed.

Lane near Mō‘ili‘ili Park will be closed from King St. to Beretania St.

Beretania St. outside lane near Teddy’s burgers will be closed from Isenberg St. to University Ave.

The March for Science is part of a national movement to “defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments.”

