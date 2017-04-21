Jason Chang from the Queen’s Health Care Systems knows firsthand the impact the March of Dimes can have on a young family’s life. His 3-year-old son, Christian was born 10 weeks premature, weighing on two pounds. Christian is a healthy toddler now. And now you can help an organization that greatly helped him and continues to make a difference in thousands of lives on a daily basis.

The March of Dimes “March for Babies” walk is going to be happening at Kapiolani Park Saturday morning. Sign in is at 6am and the walk itself will start at 7:30am.

If you want you can even sign up on that day. We’re getting ready to walk in March for Babies! It promises to be a fun day out with people who share our passion for improving the health of babies.

There’ll be family teams, company teams and people walking with friends – it’s a great feeling knowing we’re all helping real families. Join our event and walk with us to raise money for babies right here in our community!

The walk starts and ends at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand on the Kalakaua Avenue side of the bandstand. It goes up Monsarrat Avenue to Paki Avenue and then up to the first Diamond Head lookout. There is a water aid station set up there. You turn around and return back to the park bandstand

For more information on the March for Babies you can go to www.marchforbabies.org.