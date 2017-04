We preview Sunday’s episode of “In the Kitchen”. Sam and John travel to Kona to visit the home of former Navy chef Chad Kalele and his ‘ohana. The guys find smoked meat, breadfruit, and asparagus, and get right to work on creating a feast. But you don’t have to wait until Sunday to learn one of Sam’s kitchen secrets. He’s got an “In the Kitchen” cooking tip for Living808 viewers. Sam’s showing us how to peel breadfruit~!

Advertisement