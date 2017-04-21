TJ Kua leads entering the weekend at 59th Mid-Pacific Open

After 36-holes, TJ Kua leads the field by three shots posting (66+65=131) to close out Round 2. Jared Sawada sits three shots back after Round 2. Round 1 leader, Damian Telles, is holding strong at just four shots off the lead.

For a second day, the Tournament Committee has suspended play for the A- and B-Flight players due to inclement weather. Play will resume tomorrow morning for A- and B-Flights at 6:30am with Round 3 pairings starting at 10:00am, weather permitting.

In Championship flight, Mid-Pacific Institute senior, Zackary Kaneshiro, carded a four-under-par (68) to finish at (140), taking a two shot lead over Tyler Ota (142).

Chong Delisi and Rusty Santiago are currently tied for the lead in A-flight at (+13) through 12 holes respectively. Ron Komine Jr. is leading B-Flight at (+14) through his first nine holes, just four strokes ahead of Ernest Barrett III.

In our Senior Division, David Ishii, PGA shot a one-under-par (71) today with a (140) total, keeping a steady two-shot lead over Kevin Hayashi, PGA. There is currently a tie in the Senior Amateur Division between Dr. Carl Ho and Doug Banks each with a two day total of (75-76=151).

Tomorrow’s tee times will begin at 10:00 AM, weather permitting off the 1st and 10th tee. Spectators are welcome to follow the players and experience the beauty of Mid-Pacific Country Club.

Scores for this year’s MID-PACIFIC OPEN are being posted LIVE in real-time, to follow the action online, visit the Aloha Section PGA website www.aspga.com

OFFICIAL CUT SCORES

PROFESSIONAL – 153

CHAMPIONSHIP – 161

A-FLIGHT – (Suspended Until Saturday AM)

B-FLIGHT – (Suspended Until Saturday AM)

About Mid-Pacific Country Club: Established in 1926, Mid-Pacific Country Club is a private club nestled in the world-renowned community of Lanikai on Oahu’s picturesque windward side. The first class golf course has hosted some of the world’s finest golfers, prestigious golf tournaments and U.S. Presidents. The Club also offers versatile venues for members to entertain their family and guests as well as a variety of dining options. With spectacular views of the Ko’olau Mountains, the crystal blue ocean and the iconic Mokulua Islands, Mid-Pacific Country Club is the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

About the Aloha Section PGA: The Aloha Section PGA was established in 1976, and today is comprised of over 230 golf Professionals working at over 90 facilities within the Section. The mission of the Aloha Section (ASPGA) is that Purpose of the PGA of America, to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. The ASPGA provides competitive playing opportunities, educational seminars, and growth of the game initiatives, within the state of Hawaii.