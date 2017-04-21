Vegas Check: Hotel Upgrades, Big Winners, Upcoming concerts, and more!

With a new pool and gym upgrades, it’s never been easier to keep your fitness program going while staying at the California Hotel. Kevin Kaneshiro with Vacations Hawaii joins us with the latest on what’s happening on the 9th Island of Las Vegas.
