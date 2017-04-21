Woman airlifted after fall at Jaws Surfbreak on Maui

A woman fell down a steep cliff area overlooking the famed “Jaws” surfbreak in Peahi on Maui.

It happened after 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The 24-year-old woman who fell is from New York City and is living in Wailuku for a short-term. She was walking down a trail that leads to the shoreline when she lost her footing and fell about 20 feet down a steep incline. She was walking with another woman when she fell.

The fire department found her at the bottom of a steep 40 foot slope just below the lookout area to the “Jaws” surfbreak. Rescue crews put her into a stretcher basket and airlifted her to a landing zone set up at nearby Valley Isle Memorial Park.

At 1:30 p.m. She was transferred to paramedics who treated and transported her to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

Paia firefighters and a rescue crew from Kahului responded to the incident.