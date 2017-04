Related Coverage Live Traffic

A man has died after a crash near Sandy Beach.

Police closed Kalanianaole Hwy. in both direction from Kealahou to Waimanalo near the entrance of Sandy Beach.

According to HPD, there were two motorcycles involved.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

This is a developing story and information will change in this post as the investigation continues.

