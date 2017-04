Just after 1:30 a.m. this morning on Maui, 52-year-old William C. White of Kahului died in a single vehicle crash.

Williams was driving a truck down the private driveway of the King Kamehameha Golf Club when he drifted off the roadway and struck an open metal gate.

Police said he died at the scene.

Maui police are still investigating, and said Williams was not wearing a seat belt.

This is Maui County’s fourth traffic death of the year compared to six at this time last year.