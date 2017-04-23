Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Andrea Zajac



Honolulu police are looking for a woman who’s wanted in connection with an assault on an emergency room worker.

“On March 16, 2016, [Andrea] Zajac went to the Straub Hospital emergency room for treatment. While the complainant was conducting normal triage questions to determine treatment in the hospital, Zajac came aggressive and started punching and kicking the complainant. An officer that was there on an unrelated case observed the assault and placed her under arrest for assault in the 2nd degree,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Zajac is now wanted on a 50-thousand dollar warrant for not showing up for trial call in September.

“She has three prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Andrea Zajac is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.