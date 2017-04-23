Rainbow Warriors earn at-large bid to NCAA tournament

NCAA Tournament Bracket

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team earned one of two at-large bids into the NCAA National Collegiate Championship and will participate in an opening round match against Penn State, Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio.

The Rainbow Warriors (26-5) are seeded fourth in the tournament while the Nittany Lions (21-10) are the fifth seed. The winner will advance to the national semifinals, May 4, against top-seeded and defending champion Ohio State.

UH will be making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and second in the last three seasons. The match-up between the Warriors and Penn State, champions of the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association, is a rematch of the 2015 NCAA play-in match, won by the Nittany Lions in Stanford, Calif.

In fact, Hawai’i has faced Penn State in each of its four previous NCAA appearances, including semifinal match-ups in 1995, ’96, and 2002. UH defeated PSU in 1996 and 2002 to advance to the national finals while the Nittany Lions eliminated the Warriors in 1995 and 2015.

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament champion Long Beach State, which defeated UH in Saturday’s championship match, is the No. 2 seed and the will face the winner of the other opening round match between BYU and Barton, champions of Conference Carolina.

UH and Penn State have met 23 times with the Warriors holding a 14-9 advantage.

