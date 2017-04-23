Road Work for the Week, April 22–28

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Four left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Thursday night, April 27, through Friday morning, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway/Farrington Highway in both directions between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and Kahe Point on Sunday night, April 23, through Friday morning, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work.

3) HONOLULU

Roving onramp and offramp closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of Honolulu International Airport on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Dillingham Boulevard onramp and the Airport onramp on Saturday, April 22, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24-hour closure of the Piikoi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Friday, April 21, through Friday, April 28, for maintenance work and demonstration study.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Nimitz Highway onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Keehi Interchange on Friday night, April 21, through Saturday morning, April 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B) and the Palama Street Underpass on Friday night, April 21, through Saturday morning, April 22, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and Ward Avenue Overpass on Sunday night, April 23, through Friday morning, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work. The Likelike Highway onramp/offramp (Exit 20A) and Kinau Street offramp (Exit 22) will be closed one at a time beginning at 10 p.m.

9) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Ainakoa Avenue and the Kapahulu Avenue Underpass on Sunday night, April 23, through Friday morning, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for pavement striping work. The Waialae Avenue onramp, University Avenue onramp/offramp (Exit 24B), Wilder Avenue offramp (Exit 24A), Alexander Street onramp, and Punahou Street onramp will be closed one at a time beginning at 10 p.m.

10) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Makakilo Drive Overpass on Thursday night, April 27, from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

12) PEARL HARBOR

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass on Monday night, April 24, through Wednesday morning, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder repairs.

13) WAIKELE

Shoulder closure on the Paiwa Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility repairs.

14) WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in both directions at the Managers Drive Overpass on Thursday night, April 27, for the Rail project.

Westbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Harano Tunnel on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAENA POINT TO MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaena Point and Jade Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NANAKULI

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Nanaikeola Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Lualualei Naval Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

6) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Wednesday, April 26, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Mailiilii Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NIU VALLEY

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Hawaii Loa Street and Halemaumau Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement restoration.

3) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday night April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for retaining wall work and shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for retaining wall work and utility relocation. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard, for The Rail project.

Friday night, April 21, through Sunday morning, April 23, and Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 22, and Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAAAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kina Place and Keo Place on Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

6) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign installations, and pavement striping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

7) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Weed Circle on Monday, April 24, through Tuesday, April 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

3) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

4) KALIHI

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Emmeline Place on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Kakoi Street and Sand Island Access Road on Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Maunkea Street and Kekaulike Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

4) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Jack Lane and Country Club Road on Friday night, April 21, through Saturday morning, April 22, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

6) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between School Street and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

—SALT LAKE BOULEVARD —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Salt Lake Boulevard in the eastbound direction at the Kamehameha Highway intersection on Sunday night, April 23, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between McCornack Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

—KAUKONAHUA ROAD —

1) WAIALUA

Roving lane closure on Kaukonahua Road/Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Farrington Highway and Paalaa Road on Monday, April 24, through Tuesday, April 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Roving lane closure on Halawa Heights Road/Kahuapaani Street in both directions between Puumakani Street and Salt Lake Boulevard on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between Lyman Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, April 21, through Friday, April 28, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Houghtailing Street and Palama Street on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, April 21, through Saturday morning, April 22, and Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed, and there will be no parking on Ualena Street during the closure hours.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Honolulu International Airport on Sunday night, April 23, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. Locations are as follows:

Makai end of the Inter-Island Terminal

Ewa end of the Overseas Terminal Second Level Departures

H-1 Freeway offramp access to the Overseas Terminal Departures Level

Second level entrance to the Overseas Terminal parking garage

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) OMAO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Maluhia Road and Kahili Road on Sunday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) HANALEI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between Mile Marker 5.1 to Mile Marker 5.3 on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed in the open lane.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Haleakala Highway in both directions between Koloa Street and Kuleana Street on Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., nightly, for restriping work.

— KULA HIGHWAY —

1) PUKALANI

Right lane closure on Kula Highway in the northbound direction between Makaena Place and Old Haleakala Highway on Tuesday, April 25, through Wednesday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— DAIRY ROAD —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Dairy Road/Keolani Place in both directions between Hukilike Street and Palapala Drive on Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., nightly, for restriping work.

— WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Waiehu Beach Road in both directions between Nukuwai Place and Kahului Beach Road on Monday night, April 24, through Friday morning, April 28, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for sewer pipe installations.

— LOWER WAIEHU BEACH ROAD —

1) KAHULUI

Lane closure on Lower Waiehu Beach Road in the southbound direction between Puuloa Street and Waiehu Beach Road on Monday, April 24, through Tuesday, April 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

BIG ISLAND LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Mile Marker 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period on Saturday, April 22, through Sunday, April 23. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.

2) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Mile Marker 16) in both directions on Monday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday, April 25, through Friday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Highway 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 8 and Mile Marker 12 in the vicinity of upper Kaumana on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.