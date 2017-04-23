Tentative agreement goes to teachers to ratify

A step in the right direction. That’s what the Hawaii State Teachers Association is saying about the tentative agreement reached with the state Saturday night.

The proposal is going up for vote in four days.

Under the agreement, teachers will get a compounded salary increase of 13.6 percent over the next four years. But HSTA said there’s still more work to be done.

The state is also increasing its share of health insurance premiums by about nine percent.

The union said the agreement is better than what was originally offered, but there are teachers who still aren’t satisfied.

HTSA said total compensation package for the four-year contract is $100 million.

“The good news about this contract is for the first time by the end of the contract, beginning teachers in Hawaii will be making over $50,000 a year,” HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said.

Rosenlee told KHON2 this will help recruit and retain teachers, something that’s a big area of concern for the union.

“At this year there’s probably close to a thousand classrooms that don’t have a qualified teacher,” he said.

Logan Okita, a first-grade teacher at Nimitz Elementary School, said she’s happy both sides could come to a compromise.

“It’s a lot better than what they first offered which was just the $500 annual bonus,” Okita said.

Still, we’re told not all educators are satisfied.

“I think teachers might not vote for it because they’re hoping to hold out for more. They know they’re worth more so they’d like to see more,” Okita said. “There’s a lot of teachers who just want to see the evaluation system done away with and rewritten altogether and replaced with something else.

The tentative agreement includes streamlined evaluations for most tenured teachers for the next two years.

HSTA said issues like smaller classroom sizes and more focus on special education didn’t make the cut this time around.

The agreement needs 50 percent plus one vote of ballots cast to be ratified.

What happens if it doesn’t get the vote?

“If it’s not ratified then we go back to the bargaining table. But the problem is the legislature is closing at the beginning of next week,” Rosenlee said. “This contract is a step in the forward direction to try to solve it. I don’t believe it’s going to solve all problems of Hawaii’s education system. There are still many things we need to do, and there are many things as a union we’re going to continue to do to try to give the schools our keiki deserve.”

There are 13,500 HSTA members and they’ll vote on the agreement on Thursday. KHON2 will let you know what they decide.