Update on tax bills to pay for Honolulu’s rail system



Here’s an update on the status of the SB1183, senators and representatives have been appointed for a conference committee.

Sen. Lorraine Inouye has been appointed chair, Clarence Nishihara and Jill Tokuda as co-chairs, and Donovan Dela Cruz from the state senate, and Representatives Henry Aquino and Sylvia Luke as co-chairs with Bob McDermott from the house.

The Mayor could possibly get what he needs for the rail project during this conference committee. But it hasn’t been scheduled for this week just yet.

Earlier this month, Mayor Caldwell proposed revising a city ordinance so that the City can use money from property taxes for rail construction, instead of just general excise taxes as is currently allowed.

Bill 42 will be visited by City Council Members this Wednesday for its first reading. But Council Member Ann Kobayashi said she will vote no.

“We can’t do this to our people, there are people working two jobs, seniors as they say are going to be struggling I mean life here is very difficult as it is,” Kobayashi said.

If the City does not get the 10-year tax extension it needs, Mayor Caldwell said the next option to close the gap is to raise the property tax rate between 8% and 14%.

“Everywhere people always come up to me and say please don’t raise our property taxes, especially seniors they don’t have a raise in the social security,” Kobayashi said.

Tom Yamachika of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii said this will have a ripple effect because the property tax hike doesn’t just impact homeowners.

“It’s imposed on businesses, it’s imposed on resorts, it’s imposed on renters indirectly because they have to pay the property tax that is imposed on the landlord,” Yamachika said. “So it’s going to percolate through the system and get paid eventually and it’s going to effect all kinds of things.”

“I think we have to look at alternatives, we are going to have to stop the bleeding. We cannot keep going to the tax payer and saying give us more money for we don’t know how many years and we don’t know how much,” Kobayashi said.