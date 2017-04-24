Ask a specialist: Esophageal Cancer

By Published:

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, and a good opportunity to learn more about a cancer that is not often detected early.  Are you at risk, and what do you need to be looking out for?  Find out with Dr. Kristi Lopez, board certified gastroenterologist at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Dr. Kristi Lopez is part of the team at Queen’s Gastroenterology Services.  You can reach them at 691-8955.  To learn more about the types of services provided and for physician bios, go to queensmedicalcenter.org/gastroenterology

