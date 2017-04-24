Details revealed in Waikiki murder investigation as suspect appears in court

Related Coverage Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Waikiki hotel room

New details are emerging in the murder investigation of a woman in a Waikiki hotel room.

The suspect, Jeremy Henderson, 42, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He made his first appearance in court Monday.

Court documents say when officers responded to a medical call at a room in Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel at 4:17 a.m. Friday, Henderson led officers to the woman’s body.

They also say the California man gave conflicting accounts of what happened to the 29-year-old victim.

According to court documents, Henderson told the police sergeant: “I met her at a karaoke place down the street.”

He said she wanted to come with him back to his room, and told the sergeant: “She said she just wanted to lay down and go to sleep.” He said he woke up to use the restroom and “went to check on her and realized she was cold and wasn’t breathing.”

Another officer, however, said he received a different story from Henderson, which contradicted his first story.

Court documents note that the victim had “purple in color ligature type marks on the neck area” and when officers canvassed the area, someone staying in the room next door told police she “overheard banging noises and a male and female arguing … for a period of about 15-20 minutes.”

Henderson is being held on $1 million bail. He’s scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.