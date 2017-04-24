Hawaii Book and Music Festival coming up, learn what “Disrupt Aging” means

A best-selling author will give a keynote speech at the upcoming Hawaii Book and Music Festival. That author is Jo Ann Jenkins, who is also the CEO of AARP.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Craig Gima, with AARP Hawaii joined us in studio to talk about the event and what’s called “disrupt aging.”

Gima says we’re living longer and better lives because of advances in health and technology. As we grow older, our lives won’t be like our parents so we have to change our attitudes about aging. When you turn 50 you should be looking ahead to the next phase in your life with the same enthusiasm. Chances are you are going to live at least 30 more years, probably more, so you should make the most of it and not look back and think, “I wish I was younger.”

Jenkins wrote a book called disrupt aging to challenge stereotypes about growing old and she’s going to be here for the Hawaii Book and Music Festival on Saturday, May 6. She will be speaking at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium. AARP Hawaii will also have a full day of panels featuring speakers from Hawaii who are “disrupting aging” on Sunday, May 7.