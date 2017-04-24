Hawaiian Airlines looking to hire Japanese, Korean-speaking flight attendants

Hawaiian Airlines is seeking candidates who speak Japanese or Korean for flight attendant positions as the airline continues to grow internationally with a focus on Asia.

“Our Hawaiian Airlines family has enjoyed introducing our warm and authentic island hospitality to an increasing number of guests from Japan, South Korea and throughout Asia,” said Robin Sparling, vice president for in-flight services at Hawaiian. “As we continue to expand, we are excited to build our award-winning in-flight team by recruiting candidates who are able to speak, read and translate Japanese or Korean.”

Interested candidates should click here and select requisition No. 17-0426.

Applications for language qualified flight attendant positions are due June 5 to be considered for interviews in Honolulu (July 15-16), and June 26 to be considered for interviews in Los Angeles (Aug. 12-13).

All positions are based in Honolulu.

The airline is also holding an informational session about becoming a language-qualified flight attendant from 9 a.m. to noon on May 20 at its Honolulu corporate headquarters. Reservations can be made online by clicking here.