Kahaluu dog breeder pleads no contest to animal cruelty charges

A Kahaluu man charged with animal cruelty has changed his plea.

James Montgomery initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but changed his plea to “no contest” during a court appearance Monday morning.

Last May, the Hawaiian Humane Society took more than 30 dogs from Montgomery’s home. One dog was even found in the trash, clinging to life. Cheddar has since made a full recovery.

“For a while, it was really touch and go, even after 10 days, because the dog was so severely malnourished,” said Harold Han, Hawaiian Humane Society. “It could barely stand, even with all the treatment at the emergency medical clinic, but Cheddar turned around and gradually healed and got better.”

Montgomery’s attorney, William Harrison, says his client wants to do what’s right and put this all behind him.

“He’s very religious and he believes that this is the thing that he’s supposed to do based on his religious beliefs, and take responsibility for this matter,” Harrison said.

The dogs have since recovered and were adopted, including Cheddar.

Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6. He faces up to five years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

He’s also not allowed to have any pets of his own for at least five years.