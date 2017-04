Waikiki is the place to be on May Day. The fourth annual “May Day Waikiki” is happening on May 1st. It’s a free event with live music, hula and a special tribute to Waikiki’s legendary Beach Boys. We learn all about the big event and hear some live music from Alex Kawakami, one of the featured artists at this year’s festival.

Waikiki Beach

2259 Kalakaua Ave Fronting the Royal Hawaiian and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort Honolulu, HI 9681

Times: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM