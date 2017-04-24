More raises likely following teachers’ contract agreement, but how will the state pay for them?

Lawmakers say a tentative agreement reached by the state and the teachers union will likely lead to more public workers getting similar raises, if not better.

They now have to figure out how to pay for these costs.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association estimates the cost of the proposed four-year contract at $100 million, which would give teachers a 13.6-percent pay raise. The state would also pay a bigger share of teachers’ health insurance premiums.

Other unions are in negotiations now and looking to get similar benefits. So how much will it all cost, and can the state afford it?

This comes at a time when lawmakers are already working with less money as a result of the Council on Revenues’ latest prediction, so some programs will suffer in order for the state to pay for these new contracts.

Public school teachers will be voting on the proposal Thursday. If they approve it, lawmakers will have to find the money to pay for it.

They also have to look ahead to other public workers’ contracts, which are up for renewal on June 30, such as HGEA, UPW, and the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly.

“Usually everyone looks at the other unions and expects similar treatment in many cases. I think if it weren’t such a tight window on such tough times, they always try to get better,” said Sen. Jill Tokuda, Senate Ways and Means chairwoman.

She says those unions will have to reach an agreement by this week, so lawmakers can vote on the proposal before the end of the session. She estimates that those collective bargaining costs for all public workers unions can reach up to $200 million over the next two years.

She points out that the latest prediction by the Council on Revenues already took out $250 million for the upcoming fiscal year. So how does the state plan to pay for all of it?

“It’s about not adding on new programs. It’s trying to sustain those core services we already have that’s important to communities, making sure the most vulnerable in our communities, that they have the services that they need,” Tokuda said.

As for the other unions, a majority of HGEA units are trying to work out a settlement through arbitration. The union that represents about 3,600 University of Hawaii faculty members got an offer Sunday, which it rejected.

“The bargaining team is willing and able to meet at any time, but we were quite firm that the offer that is on the table does not satisfactorily meet the needs of our members,” said UHPA executive director Kathleen Hanselman.

Hanselman says the latest offer from the state did not even come close to what the members want, so it seems unlikely that any agreement will be reached before the end of the Legislative session.

Hanselman says the state offered two percent for the first year starting in July, followed by another 1.2 percent in January. With no agreement in sight, any pay raises agreed upon will have to be funded by lawmakers at next year’s session.

UPW is also trying to reach an agreement with the state, but there’s no word on how negotiations are going.