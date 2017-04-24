Public comments wanted for study on future of Haiku Stairs

It’s been closed off to the public for 30 years, but now, the agency in charge of Haiku Stairs is taking a big step in deciding its future.

On Sunday, the Board of Water Supply sent a notice to the State that it will conduct an Environmental Impact Statement.

It is spending a little more than $500,000 to look at four alternatives.

The preferred action is to completely remove Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven. The option to take out the stairs completely will also take away the liability from the Board of Water Supply.

The second is to reopen the trail and provide legal access or transfer ownership. Lastly, the Board of Water Supply could do nothing.

We wanted to know why the Board of Water Supply is taking action now.

“We had some management changes over the past few years and when people come in, priorities change,” said Kathleen Pahinui of the Board of Water Supply.

The cost of these options has not be determined yet, but the group Friends of Haiku Stairs says it is still concerned.

“Even though they have alternatives that they mentioned, we are assuming the plan is to remove the stairs and that’s our mindset right now,” said Vernon Ansdell, president of Friends of Haiku Stairs.

The group wants to see it reopen again with access to the stairs that is managed. It also believe the stairs should be protected for its historic significance.

Haiku Stairs is made up of 4,000 steps and was originally built by the U.S. Navy in the early 1940s to access its communication facilities along the ridgeline of the Koolau mountains.

“It’s enormously important you know the history of Hawaii, the history of World War II,” said Ansdell. “It has educational, cultural benefits. There’s native plants up there. The views are spectacular up there.”

City council member Ikaika Anderson said this issue has caused problems for the surrounding community in terms of hikers trespassing onto private property.

“We’ve had property owners who have been verbally assaulted, have been physically assaulted on their own property. I don’t think that is fair for the residents to have to deal with that,” said Anderson.

As far as liability goes, Friends of Haiku Stairs says the stairs are safe if hikers don’t stray from the trail.

“It’s people who climb up from the other side, from the Moanalua side for example, that get lost and injured,” said Ansdell.

But the Board of Water Supply won’t take that chance. “All it takes is one misstep. All it takes is one step, and somebody is either really hurt or tragically loses their life,” said Pahinui.

The Board of Water Supply says 325 citations were given to hikers last year, while the Honolulu Fire Department says at least 20 rescues were made at the trail last year.

A notice requesting public comments was published in the April 23 issue of the Environmental Notice of the State Office of Environmental and Quality Control, and also available for download online here.

Comments on the EISPN will be accepted in writing only at haikustairs@g70.design. All comments are due by Tuesday, May 23.

Those comments will then be used to prepare the Draft EIS.