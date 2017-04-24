Vice President Pence’s Hawaii trip cut short

Vice President Mike Pence and his family late Sunday evening arrived on Oahu, where he will spend most of his short visit with military personnel.

Air Force Two touched down at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam shortly before midnight after flying seveal hours from Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Vice President Pence was greeted by Gov. David Ige and was welcomed with a lei, according to pool media reports, but was shortly taken off a few minutes later.

The family is currently residing on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

According to the White House, the vice president will only spend a little more than half a day in Hawaii.

On Monday, Mr. Pence will participate in lunch with U.S. troops at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam shortly after noon, then he will travel to Camp H.M. Smith in Aiea and be part of an arrival ceremony and a United States Pacific Command briefing.

The vice president will depart Hawaii for Washington, D.C. a little before 3:30 p.m. so he can be back to work by Tuesday.

The brief stay in Hawaii was cut short one night from earlier plans, which means Vice President Pence will no longer visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Reports say he will visit the site at another time.

According to an aide, the po vice president will be busy facing several issues on deck in Washington, D.C. this week, including health care and tax reform.

The aide also said the Vice President Pence also did not want to shut down the memorial.

This comes as President Trump and his administration will reach their 100-day mark on Saturday, April 29.

