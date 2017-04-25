Blue Planet Foundation: Working for Clean Transportation

Blue Planet Foundation is a local nonprofit with a mission to clear the path for 100% clean energy in Hawaii. In 2015, thanks to overwhelming support for clean energy in our local communities, Hawaii passed a first-in-the-nation 100% renewable electricity law that continues to make waves internationally. But Blue Planet believes there’s a lot more work to be done, especially in Transportation. Despite the growth in electric vehicles, Hawaii burned over a half a billion gallons of gasoline and diesel last year in our cars and trucks in Hawaii. Blue Planet Foundation is working with local schools to raise awareness about why setting a goal for 100% clean transportation is important for Hawaii, and the planet.

www.blueplanetfoundation.org