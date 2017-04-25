Cantillo headlines strong pitching at HHSAA baseball tournament

There will be some serious skill on the hill this week for the HHSAA state baseball tournament, with three pitchers in the tourney singed to major Division I universities in Kamehameha’s Hunter Breault (Oregon), Campbell’s Markus Ramos (Oregon), and Kailua’s Joey Cantillo (Kentucky).

Cantillo, a 6’4″ senior southpaw, carved up the OIA with a 1.26 earned run average with 68 strikeouts in just 39 innings pitched, guiding the Surfriders to the league championship.

“Coach Corey (Ishigo) is really excited, he works a lot with these young guys obviously it’s not the big powerful team that we’ve had in the past.” Cantillo said.

“All of our seniors that we had last year have all graduated. I’m the only returning starter but we got a lot of talented young guys not a lot of people know about but I’m really excited, it should be good proving a lot of people wrong.”

Cantillo will have the opportunity to prove a lot of Major League Baseball scouts right this week, with a plethora of radar guns expected to be on hand to take a peek at the pitching prospects.

“That stuff’s there but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter.” He added.

“There could be zero people in the stands, there could be a million. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day. Its just about throwing strikes and helping your team on the field.”

The Wally Yonamine Foundation runs from Wednesday through Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium and Hans L’Orange park. For a schedule, click here.