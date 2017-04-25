Are you in need of a good laugh?

We all do!

Laughter is food for our souls and this morning on Wake Up 2day, internationally-acclaimed Filipino comedian, Ron Josol, joined us in studio to tell us about his effort to feed our souls.

Josol has had the pleasure of performing in festivals in many countries and have done comedy specials on “Showtime”, “Gotham Comedy Live”, Carson Daly Show, “Comedy Central”, Kevin Hart’s Show and more.

In 1998, he was the winner of the “Just for Laughs” home grown comedy competition in Burlington, Ontario, Canada which took him to the main stage “Just for Laugh” festival. Since then, he has performed at the main stage “Just for Laugh” festival five times. He has been part of the “Kings n’ Queens” festival in Malaysia and Singapore, “Magners” comedy festival in Asia, the “LOL” comedy festival in the Caribbean, “Winnepeg Comedy Festival” and the “Maui ALT Comedy Festival”. Ron has taped a “Comedy Now” special in Canada, two specials with “Showtime Arabia”, a “Showtime” special in the U.S., filmed “Gotham Comedy Live” in New York on ASXtv, appeared on “Comics Unleashed”, NBC Carson Daly, “Comedy Central” special in Asia and the new “Kevin Hart LOL” show.

Josol has two shows in Hawaii. On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, you can catch Josol at DOTS in Wahiawa at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $28 in advance.

On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Josol’s comedy show will be at HASR Bistro & Wine Company, Second Floor, 31 North Pauahi Street, Honolulu at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $28 for General Admission (Advance Purchase) and $48 for VIP Preferred Seating including drinks from 7 til 9 p.m.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased by calling 808-864-2980 or purchase tickets online at http://BoJacProductions.Ticketsocket.com.