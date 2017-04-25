Former enforcement officer sentenced for sexual assault of minor



A former state law enforcement officer convicted of sexually assaulting a girl on Hawaii Island was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In February, a jury found Ethan Ferguson guilty on five counts: two counts of second-degree sex assault, and three counts of fourth-degree sex assault.

Prosecutors say Ferguson, who was a law enforcement officer with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, was on duty and in uniform when he caught the 16-year-old smoking marijuana at Lalakea Beach Park on Jan. 1, 2016.

He told her he would not turn her in if she gave him money, drugs or sex. Prosecutors say he took her to a secluded area of the beach and sexually assaulted her.

The state fired Ferguson last month.