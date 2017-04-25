Lawmakers hammer out final details of state’s multibillion-dollar budget

Looking ahead, next week the state Legislature comes to close, and before that can happen, lawmakers have to sign off on the state’s budget.

It’s a multibillion-dollar spending list that decides where your tax dollars will go. Note that these numbers aren’t final. Lawmakers still have to sign off on the budget, then the governor needs to give his stamp of approval.

In an effort to bolster the student experience at all levels, a huge chunk of your money is going toward education. Ninety million dollars will go toward addressing conditions at public K-12 schools across the state.

Another $83.2 million is heading to the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, where the emphasis will be on improving and modernizing facilities.

Another major area of emphasis and expense is bringing Honolulu International Airport up to modern-day standards. It’s the first and last thing millions of visitors see every year here. The budget calls for $170 million to be spent on the overseas terminal and ticketing areas.

The proposal also calls for the Department of Transportation to get another $190.6 million to repair and improve our aging and ailing bridges.

A healthy Hawaii is also on the minds of lawmakers. Recent headlines of people getting sick from rat lungworm disease no doubt led to an additional $1 million going to the Department of Health. The funds aim to restore six vector control positions.

The homelessness issue also remains on the minds of lawmakers who penned in $800,000 for the chronically homeless and another $1 million to assist homeless individuals suffering from severe and persistent mental illnesses.

