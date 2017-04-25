Operation: Stop Scams Workshop happening this Thursday

Have you ever been a victim of an online scam? Do you know how to spot one?

AARP Hawaii and the Better Business Bureau are partnering to put on the Operation: Stop Scams Workshop.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Greg Dunn, President and CEO, Hawaii Better Business Bureau, joined us in studio to talk about the issue and the workshop.

Dunn says watch out for things that sound too good to be true and emails that ask you to give out personal information, even if it seems to be from a reputable company. BBB Hawaii recently did a story with KHON2 on a social media post that offered free Hawaiian Airlines tickets if you filled out a survey that asks for personal information. Don’t fill out those kinds of surveys if you don’t know who you are dealing with. They could steal your identify. Watch out for people claiming to be from tech support or even reputable companies who say they need you to give them access to your computer so they can fix a problem. Don’t let them do it. They could steal your information or disable your computer and charge you to allow you to use it again.

Dunn encourages the public to come to the free Operation Stop Scams workshop on Thursday morning at the Japanese Cultural Center. It starts at 9:30 a.m. The workshop will also feature a special guest, FBI Agent Edward Arias, who is with the Cyber Squad in the Honolulu office. They investigate computer crimes.

To register go to www.AARP.org/HI or call 1-877-926-8300.