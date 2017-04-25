Preview what’s in your mailbox with U.S. Postal Service’s newest offering

You can now know what’s in your mailbox before you open it, and whether or not something will be missing when you do.

The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a new service called Informed Delivery, and Hawaii post offices started offering it earlier this month.

The service sends residents emails with photos of their incoming mail. It’s free to anyone who gets their mail at home.

In Hawaii, Informed Delivery is available for most residential addresses, including apartment complexes.

The image would only show the exterior of a letter. Right now, only letter-sized mail is photographed — no magazines or packages.

The U.S. Postal Service says many customers think Informed Delivery will help fight mail theft, because you have a digital preview of what to expect in the mail.

It’s a service Kaneohe resident Gail Dias wishes her sister had when her sister’s mail was stolen.

“Somebody broke into the complex where she lived. They ripped out the mailboxes. Her mail was lost. It was really a nightmare,” said Dias. “I’m thinking that people like my sister, if they had something like this, it would be great, especially if they are expecting the mail to come in and they don’t get a picture. They don’t know what is in there, and so they can get on the phone and call.”

The U.S. Postal Service says your privacy will be protected and contents of the mail won’t be photographed.

It’s important to note if you live with a roommate or other family members, everyone in that household will be able to preview each other’s mail.

People with P.O. boxes aren’t able to use Informed Delivery at the moment, but Makiki resident Bob Nip hopes it will happen soon.

“Then I don’t have to come down and check to see if I have mail in my P.O. box,” he said. “If I have some quick way to know that there’s mail, then I would save a trip.”

Click here to sign up for USPS’ Informed Delivery service.