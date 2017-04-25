University of Hawai’i sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg was the recipient of Off The Block’s Bryan Ivie Award, presented to the nation’s best opposite. The award was voted upon by a nationwide committee of coaches and media members.

Van Tilburg, a sophomore from Amsterdam, Netherlands, was also one of three finalists for the International Player of the Year Award, which went to Ohio State’s Nicolas Szerszen.

In his second season with the Rainbow Warriors, van Tilburg leads the team and is No. 3 nationally in kills per set (4.26) and was a first-team all-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation selection. He led UH to the MSPF Tournament finals and was picked to the all-tournament team. He also ranks No. 10 nationally in hitting percentage (.380) and has totaled 22 double-figure kill matches this season.

Van Tilburg and the Warriors were selected as an at-large participant in the NCAA Tournament where they will meet Penn State, Tuesday, May 2 in an opening round match in Columbus, Ohio.

