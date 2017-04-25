Roosevelt tops 2017 list of best high schools in Hawaii

U.S. News & World Report is out with their 2017 rankings of high schools across the nation, and for here in Hawaii, Roosevelt tops the list.

Here’s the list of the top seven schools in the Hawaii ranking:

#1: President Theodore Roosevelt High School

#2: Mililani High School

#3: President William McKinley High School

#4: Kalani High School

#5: Moanalua High School

#6: Leilehua High School

#7: Pearl City High School

For a full list, click here.

There are six silver medal schools and five bronze medal schools from Hawaii included in the 2017 rankings of U.S. News Best High Schools.

High school graduation requirements in Hawaii call for a minimum of 24 credits, including a half credit in modern Hawaii history and two credits in world language, fine arts, junior ROTC or career and technical education. High school students are tested via Smarter Balanced assessments in English language arts and math, according to the Hawaii State Department of Education.

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 22,000 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.