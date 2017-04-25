Search for Peter Boy’s remains begins after father leads police to undisclosed location



Authorities are one step closer to finding “Peter Boy” Kema’s body.

Peter Kema Jr. disappeared nearly 20 years ago. He was six years old.

Earlier this month, his father, Peter Kema Sr., pleaded guilty to manslaughter and hindering prosecution, and agreed to lead authorities to his body.

We’ve now learned that over the weekend, Kema led police and county prosecutor Mitch Roth to an area in the Puna district of Hawaii Island to search for his remains.

It started on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m. Kema was accompanied by his attorney, Stanton Oshiro.

Deputy prosecutor Ricky Roy Damerville wouldn’t disclose the exact search location because, he says, the investigation is ongoing. But he did tell us investigators have not yet found any remains.

He noted that Kema is being very cooperative with police.

Police are now consulting with experts to figure out the next step. Damerville says the case has caught nationwide attention, and all options to find Peter Boy are being looked at thanks to expert help from different law enforcement and agencies.

“A number of agencies from around the country have volunteered their services to assist in any way they can. We are very appreciative of offered services,” he said. “People who have, for instance, different types of radars that can search the ground, different types of divers if you need divers. All kinds of groups volunteered their services.”

As for why it took so long for the search to begin, Damerville explained, “any delay in getting this done has been scheduling the defense attorney. He is a very busy and popular guy. First opportunity we had was Sunday.”

For Peter Boy’s family, it’s been nearly 20 years of unanswered questions.

“For some, there’s never any closure. We’re doing everything that we can, and we’ll see,” said Damerville.