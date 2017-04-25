State looks to hire conservation resources enforcement officers

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) is recruiting candidates to fill approximately 25 positions for Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers (CREO) II, III, and IV.

DOCARE Enforcement Chief Robert Farrell said, “We’re recruiting for field to supervisory positions on all islands and encourage men and women already working in law enforcement to visit the State jobs website to learn more about these positions. We feel being a DOCARE officer is one of the best jobs available in the field, as it combines law enforcement skills with a passion for protection of our natural and cultural resources.”

The CREO II position description includes, but not limited to:

This is the advanced trainee level in the series. He/she receives advanced training in conservation law enforcement and management activities; participates in the enforcement of laws, rules, and regulations relating to the protection, conservation, and utilization of fish and wildlife, forest reserves, parks and historic sites, natural area reserves, other public lands and waters, and other pertinent resources; performs public informational activities; and perform other related duties as assigned.

Law Enforcement Experience: One year of progressively responsible work experience in law enforcement which involved the exercise of all the powers and authority of a police officer, including the power of arrest. Such experience must have included formal training, resulting in satisfactory completion and a certificate, in the principles, practices, methods, and techniques of law enforcement such as patrol and surveillance, inspection and investigation, arrest and evidence, search and seizure, report writing, court procedures, and the use of firearms.

All of the positions have firearms training and swimming ability as job requirements.

Starting pay (depending on position) ranges from $3847.00 – $6935.00 per month.

Click here to learn more and to apply.