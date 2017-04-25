Suspect arrested in Hawaii Island stabbing case, won’t identify himself to police

Hawaii Island police arrested a man on Monday, April 24, on suspicion of first-degree assault following a stabbing in Keaau.

At 5:13 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 16-500 block of the Old Volcano Highway after a man reportedly stabbed another man in the leg with a knife.

Police say the two were recent acquaintances who got into an argument prior to the assault.

The victim was transported by medics to Hilo Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

At 5:24 p.m., the male suspect, who refused to identify himself to police, was arrested at the scene without incident. He is currently being held at the Hilo cellblock.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.