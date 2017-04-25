‘The Street’ dining venue to hold job fair ahead of grand opening in Waikiki

A new Waikiki dining venue is hiring for a variety of positions.

The Street, a Michael Mina Social House, is scheduled to open May 19 on the ground floor of International Market Place.

The 6,900-square-foot venue will feature 13 different restaurant and bar concepts, a coffee shop and wellness bar, along with 280 seats of open and communal seating.

“There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” explained The Street culinary director David Varley. “You can go around to each station, get a bite when you do our street party, which is the thing we’re most excited about. It’s going to create the most complete experience. You’ll have seven bites from different stations, or drinks, in a walk-around fashion — a great way to experience something from all the stations. Share, talk about it, enjoy it, create more than just a dining experience in the traditional sense.”

Some of the participating chefs and their restaurant concepts include:

Michael Mina of Little Lafa, a Mediterranean kitchen with cuisine from Mina’s Middle Eastern upbringing.

Adam Sobel of Adam’s Nana Lu, an eatery serving up soulful and authentic Italian food from Sobel’s childhood, including recipes made with love from his grandmother, Nana Lu, in her Italian kitchen.

Chef and author, Ayesha Curry is behind International Smoke, serving lighter takes on barbecue dishes inspired by exotic places and “down home” smoke pits.

Craig Min of LAMILL Coffee, an artisanal coffee bar with handpicked ingredients.

David Varley of Maui Onion Burger, a chef-driven, made-with-aloha cool and casual burger joint.

Gerald Chin of Kai Poke, a creative and contemporary interpretation of locally sourced seafood combined with bold flavors.

Ken Tominaga of The Ramen Bar, a noodle stand reflective of Tokyo’s popular cuisine with a modern twist.

Oahu-born and raised Michelle Karr-Ueoka of Aloha Ice, an elevated dessert bar with fresh spins on shave ice and other sweet treats.

Before it opens, The Street is looking to fill the following full- and part-time positions: line cook, prep cook, busser/porter, pastry cook, cashier, hostess/host, bartender, cocktail server, and general cashier.

A job fair will be held Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. both days, at The Street, 2330 Kalakaua Avenue, #156.

Applicants should bring their resume and aloha spirit. Interviews will be conducted on the spot, and offers will also be made on the spot.

Mina also operates STRIPSTEAK Waikiki, a contemporary American steakhouse on the Market Place’s third-floor Grand Lanai.