Turn in unused, expired prescription drugs during national take-back initiative

If you have any expired or unused prescription medications, you’ll have a chance to safely dispose of them this weekend.

The Department of the Attorney General is again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and State Narcotics Enforcement Division, Department of Public Safety (NED) to coordinate a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at various collection points on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hilo and Kona on Hawaii Island.

Click here for a complete list of designated collection sites.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

This will be the DEA’s 13th National Take-Back Initiative for the state of Hawaii.

“The Take Back Initiative provides a safe and friendly way to dispose of drugs you did not use. As you do your spring cleaning, take advantage of this opportunity,” said Attorney General Douglas Chin.

“Prescription drug abuse in Hawaii continues to be a concern and DEA is pleased to be working once again with the community as well as our state local partners to support the National Take Back Initiative,” Robin Dinlocker, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA.

In Hawaii, from September 2010 through October 2016, over 24,500 pounds of pharmaceuticals have been safely collected and disposed of at the previous 12 take-back events. Nationwide, the take-backs have collected a total of 3,601 tons of pharmaceuticals.

Unused or expired medicine should be disposed of properly when it is no longer needed for the illness for which it was prescribed.

Medicines may lose their effectiveness after the expiration date.

Improper use of prescription drugs can be as dangerous as illegal drug use.

Having unused or expired medicine in your home increases the risk of accidental poisoning.

Homes where children or the elderly live are especially vulnerable to this danger.

People may mistake one type of medicine for another type. Children may mistake medicine for candy.

Unused or expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet.

Proper disposal helps reduce the risk of prescription drugs entering a human water supply or potentially harming aquatic life.