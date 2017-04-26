City to present Airport Area draft plan as a future with rail nears

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) will host a third community workshop on Wednesday, April 26, to present the Public Review Draft of the Airport Area Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Plan.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Āliamanu Middle School Cafeteria, 3271 Salt Lake Boulevard. Light refreshments will be provided.

The draft plan is the result of input gathered at community workshops, stakeholder meetings, public comments submitted to the DPP, and a survey of area residents, employers and employees.

The plan addresses new development, pedestrian and traffic improvements, and public spaces around the future Pearl Harbor, Honolulu International Airport, and Lagoon Drive rail stations.

This neighborhood embodies a broad mix of industrial, commercial, military, and residential uses, and it serves as the gateway to the island for arriving air travelers.

The Airport Area TOD Draft Plan recommendations include:

New mixed-use communities on underutilized lands near the Makalapa Gate

New bicycle lanes and improved access to Ke‘ehi Lagoon

Preservation of high-demand industrial zoning

Convenience retail near the rail station

The DPP has encouraged businesses, landowners, and residents to provide comments on the Public Review Draft.

A final plan is expected to be completed later this year and will be submitted to the Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the City Council for action.