Family shares emotional moments while visiting site where Peter Boy’s body reportedly dumped

On Wednesday morning, authorities escorted the family of “Peter Boy” Kema to the site where his father says he left the young boy’s body.

Hawaii Island prosecutor Mitch Roth and Hawaii Police Department Capt. Randall Medeiros spoke at a news conference following the visit.

Peter Kema Sr. led authorities to the area on Sunday, as part of a plea deal.

Officials won’t disclose where it is — all we know is that it’s an area in Puna.

Prosecutor Mitch Roth says the day was filled with emotional, touching moments, and tears.

“When we took the family out today, the grandfather, when he got out there, the whole family said a prayer, and one of the comments he made, he said a prayer to his wife who had passed away. On her deathbed, he made a promise to her he wouldn’t stop looking, so when he got there, he said, ‘We found him,’ to her and ‘it’s now in your hands.’ That was his comment,” Roth said.

