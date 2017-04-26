HI-5 recycling services temporarily restored on Kauai as county seeks permanent solution

An interim arrangement has been achieved to address the issue with the HI-5 bottle redemption and commercially generated recyclable services.

Kauai County announced an agreement Monday with Garden Isle Disposal Inc. for their assistance in restoring the services on a temporary basis pending efforts to seek a more permanent solution.

Effective Wednesday, April 26, the public will be able to take their HI-5 items to any of the certified bottle redemption centers on the island during their normal hours of operation including:

Kīlauea, 5-2723 Kuhio Highway, behind Kauai Mini-Golf – Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kapahi, 5675B Kawaihau Road, behind Menehune Food Mart – Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Kapa‘a, 962 Kipuni Way, Arzadon Industrial Park – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nāwiliwili, corner of Wilcox and Kanoa Street next to the Kauai Athletic Club – Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed for lunch from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Koloa, 2810 Poipu Road next to the fire station – Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kekaha, Kekaha Road across from the old sugar mill – Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on Tuesday, April 25, businesses may take their commercial recyclables to the Garden Isle Disposal facility located at 2666 Niumalu Road in Lihue.

Prior to their initial visit, businesses will need to call Alvin at 245-2372. The facility is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and is open on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Normal operations for all of the county’s other recycling programs are continuing, including the Kaua‘i Recycles Drop Bin program for household recyclables, which can be found at the following locations:

Hanalei – 5-3751 Kūhiō Highway, Hanalei refuse transfer station

Kapa‘a – 4900 Kahau Road, across from the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Po‘ipū – 2100 Ho‘one Road, next to Brennecke’s Beach Broiler

Lāwa‘i – 2-3675 Kaumuali‘i Highway, behind Lāwa‘i Post Office

Hanapepe– Hanapēpē refuse transfer station

Waimea – 4643 Waimea Canyon Drive, near Waimea Canyon Park

Kekaha – 6900-D Kaumuali‘i Highway, Kekaha Landfill

Last year, services were crippled after the Kauai Resource Center in Lihue closed as it sought a new vendor.